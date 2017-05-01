Fair offers 2,000 jobs

Job opportunities await some 2,000 residents of Bulacan who get a chance to be hired on the spot in a one-day job fair to be held at the Event Center of SM City Baliwag today, May 1.

The Labor Day job fair carries the theme “Matatag na Kabuhayan at Trabaho Tungo sa Progresibong Pagbabago,” according to Elizabeth Alonzo, head of the Provincial Youth, Sports, Employment and Development Office (PYSEDO).

She said a total of 66 companies and agencies, both local and foreign, will accept job applications and interview prospective employees from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The job fair is organized by the provincial government of Bulacan in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment and Public Employment Service Office and SM City Mall.

Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy Alvarado said the people of Bulacan should grab this opportunity for a chance to have a better future and to help lessen unemployment in the province.