Fair weather forecast as ‘Caloy’ exits PH—Pagasa

FAIR weather is forecast for the rest of the Holy Week as Tropical Storm “Caloy” (international name: Jelawat) moves further away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Caloy, which left PAR at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, was spotted at 1,070 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 80 kph, and moving north at 10 kph.

“Fair weather condition with temperature ranging from 22 to 32 degrees Celsius will be felt in the country in the next three days,” said weather specialist Samuel Duran.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will likely have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA