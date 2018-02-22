Fair weather to prevail in most parts of PH–Pagasa

GENERALLY fair weather will prevail in most parts of the country due to two weather systems.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies were affecting the eastern portion of the country while the northeast monsoon was affecting Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to these areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, even as possible flash floods or landslides may occur brought about by heavy rains.

Northeast winds will be moderate to strong while coastal waters will be moderate to rough in Northern Luzon.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds from the northeast with slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)