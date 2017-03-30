Fairness doctrine and opinionated journalism

IN our world today, there’s hardly any kind of behavior that is deemed out of bounds. Intrusions and meddling seem to infect not only governments but also big international media outlets. A well-respected paper like The New York Times can be a predator as well. Chastising human rights violations and killings all over the world is acceptable but the solution being offered is to impose tough trade sanctions to countries that deserve this kind of punishment.

Stopping the killings by making millions of poor people suffer and die of hunger due to sanctions? Hiding under the pretension of free speech, power truly intoxicates.

* * *

News: Speaking on the sidelines of a CHR-sponsored forum on women and children victims of the campaign against narcotics on Monday, CHR Commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana said there was no official policy ordering the Philippine National Police to kill suspected drug pushers and users. “We never said that it was state-sponsored at all,” Gana said.

Wish New York Times should give space to this news item as well. Wishful thinking.

* * *

International media outlets can always tell governments what to do but governments cannot tell them what to do. Such is freedom of the press and expression in a world espousing democratic ways.

* * *

On Trump Care and Obama Care: It is always easier to find out what is wrong than finding out what is better. The hardest is to look for something better if there is really nothing wrong with it in the first place.

* * *

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Saturday announced it was set to declare a unilateral ceasefire not later than March 31. National Telecommunication Commission should check if the NPA is listening on the same frequency. We do not want to see “dead spots” in communications.

* * *

CJ Sereno: “To preserve the rule of law, lawyers must steel themselves, to a certain degree, develop a level of indifference to the ambient noise, and discharge their duties to the best of their abilities as their conscience dictates.”

Wasn’t she the one who invented “clustering” in the JBC selection rules that was rejected by the SC as unconstitutional?

* * *

From this quote, CBCP President Archbishop Socrates Villegas can learn from the Muslims on what to read during the Lenten season:

“In the holy city of Mecca, violence of any kind was forbidden. From the moment they left home, pilgrims were not permitted to carry weapons, to swat an insect or speak an angry word, a discipline that introduced them to a new way of living.”

– Karen Armstrong

* * *

Fake news is always the news that one group does not like. All news that favor their beliefs are the only ones that are real and factual. Being fair is now unfair and being unfair is now fair, depending which side you are on.

* * *

When an impeachment case was filed against VP, Mar-Poe-Leni diehard critics said it was Digong behind it. When President Digong declared he wanted these impeachment complaints stopped, the same group are now saying it is just a ploy, a trick and a political trap. Credibility? Yeah, right, and we are all credible sitting in the safety of our desktops facing that computer and assuming the new role of being political scientists. Geniuses we all are.

* * *

Enough of clenched fists and various finger signs that denote political affiliations. This Lenten season and thereafter, let us open our hands for that much-needed handshake. Clasps are needed for strength and stability. Our country needs it. Very badly.

* * *

Critics as we all are, it doesn’t mean we love our country less. With all its imperfections, for us, it is perfect and we love and care for it so much and take much pride defending it from external criticism as well. We may never have the tallest building in the world but we have stood tall, and ever resilient overcoming the most difficult times. I won’t exchange our carinderias, balut and fishball vendors for the most celebrated French chefs. The air we breathe is musical as it waltzes with the blue waves and bamboo trunks. The smiles we see around light up our island pearls from sunset till dawn. We maybe poor but rich in spirit as we toil hard without giving up easily. We take pride in a National Hero who spoke 22 languages professing our ability to co-exist with anyone in the world. We send our children to school even if it is beyond our means. We hug our grandchildren as tight as we hug our grandparents. Care for family is unlimited, sky-high and bottomless. We love our country so much and we take pride in feeling such. We criticize, we praise, we get angry, we fight, we sympathize but we continue to have faith as one because we all want and strive to be better, as we all want to be worthy of the name—that of being called a Filipino.

* * *

Let us remind the Church that The Holy Inquisition and the friars during the Spanish colonial era were known for human rights violations. Jose Rizal, Antonio Luna, Apolinario Mabini and GomBurZa and others learned the hard way.

* * *

House bill seeks to enhance telecom, internet services. Enhance? Are we asking favors for the services they are supposed to deliver as advertised? A disconnected connection.

* * *

Court upholds sacking of ex-PCGG chief for excessive phone use. He must be “roaming” all the time and unaware of “shock-bills” as a result. The taxpayers are “shocked.”

* * *

Senate committee on economic affairs sets Benham Rise inquiry. Senate sergeant-at-arms Jose Balajadia Jr. is expected to say “Please All Rise.”

* * *

Duterte: 92 appointees fired because of irregularities. “Palit-Mukha” is expected. But some “Kapal-Mukha” still want to hang on.

* * *

Congrats to the new grads. Your parents are very proud of you. You should be proud of them for seeing you through to be able to hold that parchment paper in your hands.

* * *

Disappointment is finding your leather jacket now that the scorching summer heat is here while forgetting where you kept it during the rainy season.

* * *

Under questioning by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, Senator Leila de Lima’s lead counsel, maintained that his client did not forge a portion of her sworn affidavit as claimed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

But Velasco said Maria Cecile Tresvalles-Cabalo, the lawyer who notarized De Lima’s affidavit, had admitted in her own affidavit that the senator did not sign the document in her presence.

A basic requirement violated? Deceit being employed by a former Secretary of Justice? Karmageddon is it.

* * *

We are scared that someday the MMDA might come out with the ultimate solution or experiment to end the EDSA traffic mess – “Stay Home.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.