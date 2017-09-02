Fairplay Futsal League fires off Sept. 24

Aiming to develop friendship among players, the Fairplay Futsal League is set to kick off on September 24 at the Payatas Sports Center in Quezon City.

The futsal league, organized by Fairplay For All (FFA) Foundation, will use a 5-a-side format and will run for four weeks every Sunday, with two 20-minute games per match day.

“One-day tournaments can be good at showcasing talents. But what a league does is that it develops friendship,” said Roy Moore, league organizer and founder of FFA Foundation.

“When they (players) see each other every week, they start to become friends. They are not just opposing teams anymore. They’re all part of the same community,” added the British national.

Sponsored by Nivea, the league’s Under-16 and Under-12 age groups are open to girls and do not require a registration fee.

“The girls have so much potential, so we’re hoping to build regular, sustainable, and fun leagues across the age groups,” shared Moore.

Moore also said that the league is still open for those who are interested to join, as they will be entertaining six to eight teams in both age divisions.

Interested parties may contact the organizers through the foundation’s Facebook page of the same name.

Fairplay For All Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to promote a level playing field and rebuild communities.