FAITH hosts NCAA-South Season 18

The 18th season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association-South (NCAA-South) will kick off on September 8 at the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities (FAITH) multi-purpose covered court in Tanauan, Batangas.

The theme for this year’s edition of the tourney is “Let’s Keep the Flame Ablaze” with 11 teams competing led by host FAITH, Colegio De San Juan de Letran-Calamba (CSJL), De La Salle Lipa (DLSL), Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas (LPU), Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, San Pablo Colleges (SPC), University of Perpetual Help System-Laguna (UPHSL), San Beda College-Alabang, University of Batangas, Saint Francis of Assisi College-Alabang, and Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite.

“We will keep the spirit and passion burning. It will be exciting also since we are introducing Futsal as a demo sport this season,” FAITH Managing Director Juan Lozano said on Tuesday during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at Shakey’s Malate.

The other sports that will played are basketball, volleyball, chess, football, badminton, table tennis, swimming, taekwondo and beach volleyball.

The men’s basketball games will start on September 13 with FAITH battling PSC at 8 a.m. followed by the game between EAC and LPU at 10 a.m. DLSL will clash against CSJL at 12 noon.

NCAA-South, which was established in 1999, is an athletic association of colleges and universities mostly coming from Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon. It is also an offshoot of the NCAA-Manila.