Faith, politics and liberation

THE tragedy of being colonized is that we suffer the remnants of the colonial imprint. What used to be our “other” we now consider as being what makes us as a people, as part of our collective “self.” The mythologies and lies impressed on us by our colonizers we now reproduce as part of our truths, and which are now deeply embedded in our culture and worldview.

Christianity came into our social landscape as an instrument to pacify and subjugate, not to liberate. Salvation and redemption were deployed by the Spanish colonizers, through the friars, not as existential avenues for authentic spirituality, but as weapons to install acquiescence. Virtues of humility, forgiveness and poverty were exulted and cultivated among the masses through doctrinal indoctrination to normalize acceptance and demonize resistance.

But the suffering we had to endure in the hands of what we thought were God’s representatives on earth is not our monopoly. Christianity crept into Europe manifesting itself as an ideology of the conqueror. Its history is written in blood and suffering, which found its most cruel incarnation in the horrors of the Inquisition. Women were burned at the stake, political dissidents tortured and crucified, all of them labeled as heretics. Heresy became the weaponized blade that turned Christianity into a political tool to silence not just religious dissent, but even political dissent.

The weaponization of Christianity to silence political dissent is an anomaly when you consider the fact that its origin is deeply rooted in political dissent. Jesus Christ lived in a tumultuous time, when the Jews were in a state of rebellion against Rome. In fact, Christ’s persecution was justified by the Jewish elites in the Sanhedrin as part of their counter-revolutionary efforts to quell the uprising of the ordinary Jews, in line with their political strategy to be spared from the wrath of the Roman Emperor. Christ was in fact a revolutionary in his time, and the new religion he bore was nothing but a counter-ideology to two prevailing dominant constructs – the one held by the Romans, and that which was propagated by the elite Jews represented by the Sanhedrin. It was also an alternative counter-ideology competing with the grassroots rebellion waged by the Jewish masses. Christ was sentenced to be crucified both as a heretic to the Jewish faith and as a rebel in the eyes of the Jewish political elites and their Roman colonizers.

Christianity’s spread across Europe was also a narrative of political persecution and suffering, from the persecution of the apostles, to the mass pogrom launched by the Romans against the followers of the new faith where their deaths became a spectacle to be offered in the arena as entertainment to the Roman crowd crying for blood in coliseums and amphitheaters all over the empire.

It is therefore one of the greatest ironies in history that Christianity, once it became dominant, inflicted the same pain and suffering to women they burned even if they were simply asserting their rights to speak and practice their healing crafts, and to intellectuals they persecuted even if they were simply seeking for their own truths. The free exercise of rights and the seeking for truth were considered forms of heresy by a religion whose founders had to suffer for doing the same centuries ago.

The Christianity that we encountered as part of the Spanish colonial baggage is one that reproduced this ethos where dissent and liberal thinking were considered as both political and religious crimes. No less than our national hero Jose Rizal saw this, that he had to embed it in his novels through the suffering of his liberal-minded characters in the hands of abusive friars who used religion as political capital to rule. Rizal himself was seen as an enemy of the Catholic Church.

In this period of Lent, it is therefore important to reflect on what really is the role of religion in our politics. The ideology of liberation theology, mainly propagated in Latin America, attempted to synthesize Christian theology with Marxist political analysis of society by emphasizing social concern for the poor and the powerless. For the liberation theologians, liberation from the oppressive social, political and economic structures is a necessary step towards ultimate salvation.

The ideology of liberation has not held that much sway in the Roman Catholic Church in the Philippines. To its credit, the Church was instrumental in galvanizing the anti-Marcos opposition, and its intercession was very much vital in the days leading up to the events of February 1986 and beyond. But this is where the Church lost an opportunity to be really a true bearer of the burdens of the masses. Instead of maintaining its stance as a moralizing agent, it became deeply embedded in the elitist Cory Aquino political narrative and has become a major articulator of the yellow brand of politics which she helped install.

As such, the Church is now tragically perceived as an elite, conservative force by the masses who, after decades of being ruled and ignored, have grown tired, angry, defiant and rebellious. What they now see is a Church that is on the side of those working against their interests. This is not helped by the fact that the masses have found a secular icon to rally around in the person of President Duterte, and the Church leaders are seen as critical of him.

Rodrigo Duterte’s brand of politics is one that promises citizens liberation from their sufferings in the hands of the elites and the West. It should alarm the Church that its critical stance towards him has contributed to the appeal of the man. It is alarming that the Church is perceived as out of touch and irrelevant by the masses many of whom see the President as their new savior and liberator.

It is easy for many to deify political figures. There is even a movement to canonize Corazon Aquino. But this is an attempt by some elites to bring her political mythology into the domain of the Church.

It is however entirely different when the masses begin to put more faith in a President whose worldview and discourse have been treated as adversarial by the Church.