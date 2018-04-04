Fajardo beats Ildefonso’s record with 6th BPC plum

San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo has surpassed the Philippine Basketball Association record of former San Miguel Beer player Danny Ildefonso after winning his sixth straight Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award. The honor was bestowed upon Fajardo prior to Game 4 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Cup between SMB and Magnolia on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The 6’11 Fajardo tallied 1279 total points beating teammate Arwind Santos’ 670 points.

Ildefonso won his fifth consecutive BPC during the 2000 to 2001 season.

JOSEF T. RAMOS