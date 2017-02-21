Fajardo eyes piece of PBA history

San Miguel Beer and June Mar Fajardo are four wins away from becoming just the second franchise to win the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup for three consecutive seasons.

And the six-foot-10 Fajardo wants to be part of the milestone as the Beermen are in the All-Filipino Cup finals again for the third straight time.

“That’s history that I want to be part with,” the proud son of Pinamungajan, Cebu said minutes after their 96-83 Game 7 win over TNT KaTropa in the best-of-seven semifinals series last Monday.

“We get this opportunity and we don’t know when it’s going to happen again. We have to play our best (in the finals) to achieve that history,” the 27-year old slotman added.

Curiously, it was the TNT franchise that first salvaged the three-peat in the Philippine Cup, winning the most prestigious conference crown from 2011 to 2013.

The reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP), who averaged 19.9 points, 16 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in the elimination round, was instrumental in San Miguel’s comeback in the semifinals series against the KaTropa.

Fajardo had 22 points and 19 rebounds in Game 7 against the Jayson Castro-less TNT squad.

Facing elimination in Game 6, Fajardo posted a 20-20 performance (23 points and 21 rebounds), to lead the Beermen to a 104-88 victory to tie the series.

Their journey to the history will start on Friday against the winner of Ginebra San Miguel-Star duel in Game 7, which was being played as of press time.

In last season’s Philippine Cup, the Beermen crawled back from a 0-3 finals deficit against Alaska to win the title in an unprecedented fashion.

Meanwhile, Phoenix head coach Ariel Vanguardia told The Manila Times that they are bringing in Jarrid Famous as their import for the Commissioner’s Cup. Famous once suited up for Meralco.