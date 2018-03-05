Fajardo leads PBA BPC race

June Mar Fajardo’s dominance in the Philippine Cup is not over yet.

The four-time Most Valuable Player is the leading statistical leader in scoring and second in rebounding after the 11-game elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup that made him a contender for the Best Player of the Conference for a sixth consecutive year.

Fajardo, 28, accumulated a leading 44.1 Statistical Points Standings (SPs) after averaging 22.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.8 assists in the elimination round. He placed teammate Arwind Santos in second spot with 37.6 SPs through 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds also at the end of elimination round.

GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle was in third place with 35.6 SPs built on 20.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game average while Blackwater’s JP Erram finished at fourth spot with 35.3 SPs highlighted by 14.2 points plus a leading 13.8 rebounds and leading 2.9 blocks average.

Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel was in fifth with 34.2 SPs through 19.3 points. San Miguel Beer’s Marcio Lassiter (32.4 SPs), Ginebra’s Earl Scottie Thompson (32.3 SPs), GlobalPort’s Sean Anthony (32.2 SPs), Magnolia’s Paul Lee (31.5 SPs) and Phoenix’s Matthew Wright (31.4 SPs) were at No. 6 to No. 10 places.

Northern Luzon Expressway’s second overall pick rookie Kiefer Ravena accumulated 27.0 SPs built on his 15.5 points average in the elimination followed by Alaska’s Jeron Teng’s 25.0 SPs and Phoenix’s Jason Perkin’s 22.3 SPs for the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

The stats have a 40 percent value in the voting while the media votes have 30 percent, players’ votes have 25 percent and the Commissioner’s Office has five percent.

The remaining top five players, after the semifinals, will be formally the candidates for the BPC trophy.