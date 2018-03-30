Fajardo says BPC not his main goal

San Miguel Beer (SMB) top gun June Mar Fajardo is moving closer toward capturing his sixth consecutive Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award in the Philippine Basketball Association. The gentle giant has led the Beermen to their fourth straight Philippine Cup finals appearance.

“It’s not my main goal (BPC award) but I would be very thankful if I achieve it. I wouldn’t be a BPC if not for the support of my teammates,” Fajardo, 28, told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“But of course it’s important to win the championship.”

Fajardo posted an impressive average of 22.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.1 blocks after the Philippine Cup semifinals, earning him the highest 44.1 statistical points (SPs) in the current conference. Closely behind him is teammate Arwind Santos with 37.6 SPs.

Fajardo was limited to just 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in San Miguel Beer’s 92-77 victory in Game 2. But the Beermen still pulled off a resounding win because Santos, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter stepped up.

The 6’11 behemoth expects that the best-of-seven finals against Magnolia will go the distance.

SMB will collide with the Hotshots anew in Game 3 as the series resumes on April 1.

“Magnolia is no easy opponent that’s why I believe this will be a long series and we need to prepare hard one game at a time,” added Fajardo.

Series is tied at 1-1.