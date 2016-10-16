Fajardo wants another title for San Miguel Beer

San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo became the first player to win the Most Valuable Player award for three straight years in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

But Fajardo wants to improve more to catch up with young and talented players coming in and hopefully tow the Beermen to another title next season.

Fajardo, 26, also wanted also to help his teammates improved. The big man from Cebu had an average of 16.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in the last four years.

“I’m very thankful to all my teammates,” Fajardo told reporters during interview. “They made me look good this season, but I’m still looking for more improvements in terms of my defense and how to have an open look, find open teammates as well.”

“It should be an endless improvement because you never know that one day a competitive player will arrive in this league. My teammates are helping me so I must also help them improve too.”

The 6’10 center was the 2012 top pick overall by Petron Blaze, now the San Miguel Beermen.

“I’m so thankful to Papa Mon (Fernandez) for teaching me how to play basketball when I was in Cebu,” Fajardo added. “But I feel a little bit sad because we are not playing in the finals. I’m hoping next year we captured a title again and won another MVP trophy.”

Fajardo edged Talk ‘N Text playmaker Jayson Castro for the MVP award with a leading 3,079 total points from stats, media, players and the PBA. Castro garnered a total of 2,242 for second place and Alaska’s Calvin Abueva finished third with 1,501.

Besides the MVP trophy, Fajardo won also his second straight sportsmanship award and then became part of the first team Mythical Five selection during the Leo Prieto Awards last Friday.

He averaged 18.6 points along with 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in the ongoing Governors’ Cup. Fajardo’s San Miguel Beer team, however, was beaten by crowd-favorite Baran­gay Ginebra in the best-of-five semifinals series.

The big man from Cebu is now one MVP away of joining retired players Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio in the elite list of four-time MVP winners.

Meralco’s Chris Newsome took the Rookie of the Year honor and Rain or Shine’s Jericho Cruz captured the Most Improved Player award. The members of the first mythical team aside from Fajardo were Arwind Santos of San Miguel Beer, Abueva, GlobalPort’s Terrence Romeo and Castro.

The second team members were Alex Cabagnot of San Miguel Beer, Ginebra’s LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar, Northern Luzon Expressway’s Paul Asi Taulava and Sean Anthony.

Jean Marc Pingris of Star Hot­shots, Aguilar, Gabe Nor­wood of Rain or Shine, Chris Ross of San Miguel Beer and Chris Excimi­niano of Alaska comprised the All Defensive Team.