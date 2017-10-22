Fajardo’s next target: Grand Slam

Four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) June Mar Fajardo wants to be in the elite group of players who have won the rare grand slam in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Advertisements

Denied this season after San Miguel Beer’s exit in the quarterfinal round of the Governors’ Cup, the 27-year old center hopes his Beermen can get another crack for the triple crown next season.

“We didn’t get the grand slam but it doesn’t mean that we can no longer achieve it. Next year, we will try again to win that grand slam,” said Fajardo, who became the third player in league history to win four MVP awards.

“At least we tried. All the teams in the PBA are very competitive that’s why it’s hard to win three straight. But we will take it one game at a time,” Fajardo added.

Last Friday, the six-foot-10 behemoth joined Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio as the four-time MVP winners in PBA history after leading his team to Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup titles.

Fernadez won the rare grand slam in 1989 with San Miguel Beer. Patrimonio never won a triple crown in his storied carrier.

Fajardo said he will continue to work hard to help the Beermen find more success in the coming season.

“I’m not going to be satisfied with what I have right now. I still want to improve. I’m happy with my achievements but I will remain hungry,” said Fajardo.

Meanwhile, the Beermen center expressed his willingness to join the Gilas Pilipias for the upcoming International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers.

Fajardo said he will attend Gilas’ return to training camp on November 3.

“I need to prepare physically and mentally in the (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers in November. I want to prove myself that I can compete in the international level,” said Fajardo.