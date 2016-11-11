Fake Christmas lights seized in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) personnel here on Thursday confiscated about 500 boxes of imported Christmas lights from various establishments having fake seals of International Commodity Clearance (ICC). Zaldy Zafra, DTI-La Union Consumer Protection Division officer, said local businessmen bought the fake ICC seals in Manila for P2 each. “We have seen that all the products [Christmas lights] confiscated were fake because they should have been inspected and certified by the Bureau of Product Standards before they were given ICCs. The vendors claimed they bought it from their suppliers in Manila,” Zafra said. He added that the fake ICC seals have eight numbers while the genuine ones have seven numbers and the hologram has different shining colors, not just plain silver.

William Jun Garcia