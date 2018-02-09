Fake cigarette factory raided in Bulacan

A FACTORY producing fake cigarettes, was raided on Thursday by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Region 3 with local police office and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) at RIS compound in Barangay Tabe in Guiguinto.

Supt. Lito Patay, who led the CIDG team, said the raid was conducted based on information about the factory discretely operating. Found were several equipment used in producing fake cigarettes as well as finished products of assorted cigarette brands.

The operatives discovered two cigarette makers, a line cigarette maker and packer as well as sealing equipment with undetermined volumes of cigarette brands – Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp.; Mighty and IW (illicit whites or contrabands); finished goods such as Marlboro (Black & Red); Fortune (Red & Green); Jackpot; Mark; Champion; Mighty – Mighty Green; Marvels; Two Moon, Fort, Union, as well as boxes of counterfeit green and pink t, boxes of filter rods, packaging materials, and other raw materials.

The factory is located inside a warehouse hidden behind piles of plastic materials. The Chinese owner was not around during the inspection; present were his wife and about 70 workers from Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Manos Koukourakis, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Philippines managing director, commended the raiding team composed of the BIR, the local government unit of Bulacan and law enforcement authorities for the successful operation and called for continued vigilance against the smuggling and counterfeiting of cigarettes.

“JTI commits to step up support for this campaign in order to stamp out smuggling and other illicit activities that deny government billions in revenues, defame our country and put to greater danger the health of smokers,” he added.