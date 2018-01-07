FAKE CIGARETTES SEIZED IN QUEZON

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Fake cigarettes (Philip Morris) amounting to P1.3 million were confiscated from the warehouse in Barangay 9 of this city last Friday. Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, presented to reporters suspect, Hongshao Eing alias Andy Jong, 42, born in Fozhou, China. Police, armed with a search warrant, found at Eing’s residence/warehouse on Merchant Street were 256 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes that he supplies to several retail stores in this city and nearby towns. The suspect is detained at Lucena—Philippine National Police custodial facility while the a case is prepared for filing against him.

BELLY M. OTORDOZ