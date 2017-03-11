Fake Custom man nabbed in Cebu

A man posing as Bureau of Customs officer, identified as Gregorio Khenique Laurente, was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for unruly behavior at the agency’s regional office in Lahug, Cebu and found shabu in his vehicle. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said Laurente, 43, of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, went to PDEA Regional Office 7 to claim a firearm he allegedly sold to a certain Edgar Ceniza, a drug suspect arrested in March 2016. When asked for identification Laurente became raucous and could not be pacified, prompting the agents to take him into custody. A search of the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge Nitro (ZTG-299), yielded one sachet of shabu, about 12 grams estimated worth P30,000; another sachet containing shabu residue; crumpled aluminum foil and an improvised tooter.