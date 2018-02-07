‘Fake’ doctor accused of infecting 46 Indians with HIV

NEW DELHI: India is investigating claims an unlicensed doctor infected at least 46 people with HIV by re-using syringes, the latest case to expose the paucity of healthcare in the country of 1.25 billion. Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a criminal case against Rajendra Yadav, who provided cheap door-to-door medical services to poor villagers in the northern state. India has only limited public healthcare services and that, combined with a lack of regulation, has allowed unlicensed doctors to thrive, particularly in rural areas. The latest case was exposed when government medical screenings uncovered a high concentration of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Unnao’s chief medical officer S.P. Choudhary told Agence France-Presse that all 46 cases are from specific localities within their district that’s why they decided to dig deeper. He added that some of the infected blamed the quack doctor and his use of a single syringe. But Choudhary said Yadav, who is still on the run, was unlikely to be the sole factor in the high number of cases. The area has a high migrant trucker population, and the prevalence of unprotected sex could be the likely reason.

AFP