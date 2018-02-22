Fake news theme: ‘Let’s Twist Again’

ACCORDING to Bong Go, the special assistant to the president, his name was being dragged into the controversy due to “malicious” news reports published by two news outlets, Rappler and the Inquirer, in early January. The reports alleged that Go meddled in the P15.7billion ($310 million) frigate deal.

All the time and resources spent in this Senate inquiry was triggered by a news report from two media outlets. All in the name of press freedom.

* * *

MMDA probes own vehicle reported emitting black smoke.

Last week, a netizen named Moises Meman caught a white MMDA marked vehicle (registration plate SEK-769) emitting black smoke along Kalayaan Avenue going to EDSA at around 3 p.m.

– Smoke getting in your eyes, LTO?

* * *

Government to earn up to P1 billion monthly in tax revenues from the PCSO. If realized, I hope that this year, they will not allocate a bigger Christmas party budget to celebrate the accomplished revenue target. Shangri-La Resort Boracay is excited.

* * *

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has issued a directive that no new ECCs will be issued in Boracay to prevent the construction of new buildings in the island.

The DENR has deployed a mission team to Boracay to address the environmental issues hounding the resort island.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said the mission team is composed of 50 personnel from six regional offices of the DENR. The island will be divided into six areas and each of the six regional offices will be assigned an area to work on.

— This is a warning to all stakeholders: spend your money on rehabilitation rather than waste it spending on PR campaigns. This general is noted for keeping his promises.

* * *

‘Sanofi diverting attention from real issues’ says Gordon.

The senator urged the public to focus on the real issues and the accountabilities of the personalities who pushed for the procurement and implementation of the anti-dengue immunization program using the Dengvaxia vaccine developed by France’s Sanofi-Pasteur.

According to the blue ribbon panel chairman, Sanofi has enough resources it could use to manipulate issues and even make doctors turn against each other.

“Sanofi’s PR people have managed to make it a fight between doctors. That is not the fight we are talking about. I caution everybody to focus on the investigation and punish the right people.”

Alam Ba News?

Situated on Calle de Cuchilleros in Madrid, Spain, Restaurante Sobrino de Botín is the world’s oldest restaurant.

It is one of Ernest Hemingway’s favorite restaurants.

First opened as an inn, the landmark eatery was founded in 1725 by French cook Jean Botín and his wife. It is the world’s oldest restaurant, according to the Guinness Book of Records. Today, Botín is famed for its rustic Castilian cuisine, including succulent roast meats fired in an oven that’s close to 300 years old.

The most famous dishes here are the cochinillo asado (“roast suckling pig”) and the cordero asado (“roast lamb”).

The restaurant receives suckling pigs from Segovia and lambs from Sepúlveda three to four times each week.

Both the lambs and pigs are roasted in the nearly 300-year-old original wood-fired oven made of cast iron.

Crispy skin on the outside, tender meat on the inside, the suckling pig is served with a side of roast potatoes.

— Anthony Bourdain does not agree, saying that Cebu Lechon is the best in the world.

* * *

Alam Ba News II?

We have five pink beaches in the Philippines:

Pink Beach of Sila Island. Easily one of the Philippines’ prettiest, Sila Island is found along the coast of Northern Samar! Its powdery, sweet-hued shore is the result of pulverized red corals and shelled creatures, called foraminifera, blending with the white sand. These fragments are washed ashore during the southwest monsoon season.

Pink Beach of Sta. Cruz Island in Zamboanga. It is covered in beautiful pink sand that results from all the crushed red organ pipe coral that washes ashore.

Subic Beach, Matnog. Nope, we’re not referring to a mere two-hour drive from Manila. This particular Subic is in Matnog, Sorsogon, and is divided into Subic Laki and Subic Liit (because two beaches are better than one). The beach’s fine, pink-tinged sand also comes from crushed red corals.

Tikling Island, Matnog. If there’s anything you need to know, Sorsogon is clearly brimming with rose-tinted shores! Yet another beach found in Matnog, Tikling Island is a hidden gem of pink sand you ought to explore. Brb, booking a flight!

Pundaguitan Beach, Davao Oriental. Also called Parola Beach (yes, of the famous Parola Lighthouses), this long stretch of pink shoreline can be found in Cape San Agustin, Davao Oriental. Pundaguitan’s candy-colored sand comes from red organ-pipe coral sediments that mix with its original white sand.

* * *

Now here are the facts coming from Hawaii:

“On or about February 13, 2018, in the District of Hawaii, the defendant, Felina S. Salinas, with the intent to evade a currency reporting requirement under Title 31, United States Code, Section 5316, did knowingly conceal more than $10,000 in currency, namely approximately $335,000 in United States dollars and $9,000 in Australian dollars, in an article of luggage and did attempt to transport such currency from a place within the United States to a place outside the United States,” said Special Agent Anne Mylene Haney of the US Department of Homeland Security in the criminal complaint she filed before the US District Court for Hawaii on February 14.

Salinas, it said, was charged because she claimed ownership of baggage that contained the undeclared cash.

Salinas, said to be the business manager of Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s Waipahu church, was reportedly released on a $25,000 bail.

* * *

To widen your Chinese translation skills, here are some examples:

That’s not right – Sum Ting Wong

Are you harboring a fugitive? – Hu Yu Hai Ding?

See me asap – Kum Hia Nao

Stupid man – Dum Gai

Small horse – Tai Ni Po Ni

It’s very dark in here – Wai So Dim?

I thought you were on a diet – Wai Yu Mun Ching?

This is a tow-away zone – No Pah King

Our meeting is scheduled for next week – Wai Yu Kum Nao?

Staying out of sight – Lei Ying Lo

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.