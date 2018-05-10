Fake Time issue discriminates against strong women leaders

Part 2

First word

THERE is a sound reason why “strongman” was never taken seriously and adopted by political scientists and political thinkers, when it was floated. It could not be applied to the opposite sex; it dismissed outright for no good reason the possibility of a strong female leader, even a dictator. “Strongwoman” daunted even the most courageous journalists.

In his pioneering and celebrated study of leadership, Leadership (Harper & Row, New York, 1978), American historian and political scientist James Macgregor Burns noted a biological emphasis in the study of leadership and the assumption of male leadership, especially in the higher levels of power.

Elaborating on this point, he wrote: “Over the centuries, femininity has been stereotyped as dependent, submissive and conforming, and hence women have been seen as lacking in leadership qualities. In some cultures in consequence, women are cut off from power positions, as well as from the stepping stones and access routes that reach toward leadership. Discrimination by men may be less crucial or less lasting than the consciousness of women themselves of their subordinate or ‘outgroup’ status in politics, though the one has influenced the other.

“Women in lower political offices, such as convention delegates, saw their roles more as ‘representative’ and less as independent than did male delegates.

“This leadership bias persists despite the political influence of the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, or Margaret Thatcher. The male bias is reflected in the false conception of leadership as mere command or control.

“As leadership comes properly to be seen as a process of leaders engaging and mobilizing the human needs and aspirations of followers, women will be more readily recognized as leaders, and men will change their own leadership styles.’

Burns goes on from here to acknowledge “the great man” theory of leadership, whose most critical bias is neither cultural nor sexual. “It is [rather]the assumption that ‘great men’ make history, that the causes of real, intended social change can be traced back to the purposes and decisions of the most visible actors on the political stage.”

Ian Bremmer’s ambitious announcement of a strongman era in the 21st century would be more believable, if he had walked the reader through the phenomenon of authoritarianism in world history, or if he had said that ‘strongman rule” is just another name or form of authoritarianism, courtesy of journalism.

Authoritarianism

I have taken my observations on authoritarianism here from an Oxford textbook on political science, Comparative Politics (Daniele Caramanita, ed. Oxford University Press, Oxford, 2011). The chapter on authoritarian regimes was written by Paul Brooker, a professor of political science, at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

Until modern times, states were normally ruled by authoritarian regimes and most of these were hereditary monarchies. These monarchical authoritarian regimes were based on a traditional form of inherited personal rule that was restrained to varying degrees by traditional customs and institutions.

The notion that rule over a state and its people could be inherited like private property became very primitive and obsolete, once democracy began to compete with the monarchies. They would increasingly be replaced by semi-democratic republics or constitutional monarchies.

In order to survive, the authoritarian regime had to evolve some new species or political system. This evolutionary feat was soon accomplished with the emergence of dictatorships by an organization or its leader.

The idea of dictatorship was nothing new, and could be traced back to ancient Rome, which invented the post of dictator.

The newly organized dictatorships went further than the Roman model to include 1) dictatorship by an organization rather than by a person; or 2) a personal dictator who establishes and maintains his rule by being the leader of an organization.

System of strong leadership

In the second half of the 20h century, Western democracy started to develop a concept of political leadership that espoused strong governance, but was constitutional, not authoritarian.

It was in these circumstances that the concept and system of “strong leadership” was born and practiced. It found its principal advocates and thinkers in Britain, the United States and Australia.

Author and political psychologist Graham Little narrates the story and ideas of strong leadership in his book published in 1988, Strong Leadership (Oxford University Press, Oxford, 1988).

In the volume, Little profiles the careers and ideas of three political leaders—Margaret Thatcher of the UK, Ronald Reagan of the US, and Malcolm Fraser of Australia—all of them conservatives. He discusses their main ideas of strong leadership and the reason for their high popularity and success during their time of leadership.

Little sends up his subject as follows: “I don’t know if there is anything more important about strong leadership than this—a model of society, of human existence, derived from the strong leader’s conviction that unless there is command nothing will happen, all will be drift, and eventual collapse.”

The message Strong Leadership gives about character is this: gratitude is dangerous, luck comes to the prepared, what you are is what you can claim for yourself.

He credits the three leaders with working within reasonably democratic constitutions, and whose responsibilities were for the whole game, not just one segment of it.

The three leaders became their nation’s leader by appealing to men and women who believed their country needed “strong leadership.” Little explains: “The strong in strong leadership has a special meaning, not the moral force of a Mother Teresa or a Gandhi, but something else. Thatcher, Reagan and Fraser all promised to arrest their nation’s decline, to bring hardness in decision-making, and clear purpose where before there was irresolution and drift. Though they promised to govern for the whole, and indeed insisted on national unity, all three implicitly heralded division. This would be a righteous division in future.

“The strong leadership we seek to understand is ‘strong’ because it can master the constitutional power at the disposal of high office and the democratic political processes. It cajoles and coerces, but any impact it has is on people whom it cannot arbitrarily punish without public questioning and possible legal redress.”

A strong leader, not a strongman

From what I have seen of Rodrigo Duterte’s style of governance and a rereading of Graham Little’s book on Strong Leadership, I feel totally confident in saying that DU 30 is a strong leader, and not a strongman as alleged by Time.

On August 23, 2016, barely two months after Duterte’s accession to office, the Western media—notably Reuters and the Christian Science Monitor—were already reporting that extrajudicial killings had skyrocketed in the Philippines, with the approval of the new president. They wondered why so much of the country supported him?

They took the cause of the political opposition; but they could not find the signs of a strongman.

They did not bother to look at the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, which was written on Cory Aquino’s orders to explicitly prevent the recurrence of a strong leader like Ferdinand Marcos. In provision after provision, the framers of the Constitution, who are still alive, point out that they inserted this or that provision to prevent dictatorship.

Looking at the evidence so far from nearly two years of the Duterte presidency, I feel confident in saying that I see our country and our people dramatically better off than they were when his term began.

The Random House dictionary of the English language defines a strongman as: 1) a person who performs remarkable feats of strength in a circus; and 2) a political leader who controls by force, a dictator.

Duterte shows no signs of being either a circus performer or a dictator.

Our constitutional system of government is very much at work. There is rule of law in the country. The Supreme Court is supreme. Congress cannot stop talking. President Duterte submits himself every day to a new court challenge.

