Falcao injury blow for Monaco

MONACO: Monaco captain Radamel Falcao will miss the next three Ligue 1 games due to a thigh injury picked up during the weekend win over Lyon, the club said on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Following last summer’s sales, Monaco have been reliant on the 31-year-old this season and he has scored 17 goals in 20 league games, trailing only Paris Saint-Germain pair Edinson Cavani on 21 and Neymar on 18.

“The first signs say he’ll be back in two or three weeks,” Monaco said on their website.

That means at best Falcao will miss the games Anger, Dijon and Toulouse, with Stevan Jovetic likely to fill in at centre forward.

Monaco came from 2-0 down to beat Lyon 3-2 in an intense encounter on Sunday which left them third on 50 points, two ahead of Lyon and two behind Marseille. PSG are clear in first with 62 points.

AFP