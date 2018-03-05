Falcons blast Titans, soar to solo second in D-League

Jerrick Ahanmisi starred as Akari-Adamson University drubbed AMA Online Education, 100-89, to snag a solo second in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Ahanmisi fired a game-high 26 points built on a fiery 7-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, propelling the Soaring Falcons to their fifth win in seven outings.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to say—he has to be more assertive, he’s too nice, he has to be more aggresive,” said Akari-Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren of his 6-foot-1 guard, who also tallied four assists and three rebounds.

“In other words, he needs to be a little bit selfish,” added the veteran hoops mentor.

Papi Sarr, whose absence was heavily felt in Akari’s humiliating 57-67 loss to Centro Escolar University, made up for lost time as the Cameroonian big man drilled in a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Jerome Lastimosa also displayed an impressive outing for Pumaren’s squad, chipping in 11 points, four boards and three assists.

Robbie Manalang carried the scoring cudgels for AMA as the former Falcon playmaker finished with a team-best 21 points.

Mark Andaya added 15 points while Carlo Escalambre and Jay-R Taganas had 14 markers apiece for the Titans, who fell to their second straight defeat and an overall 1-5 win-loss slate.

Raring to get back on the winning track, Akari broke away from an early tight contest as it seized a 50-37 lead late in the first half.

The Falcons were in cruise control until the Titans closed to within 88-93 on Taganas’ basket with 2:25 remaining in the game.

Ahanmisi though doused the fire in AMA’s potential comeback as he hit a fadeaway jumper and a triple down the stretch to seal the bounce-back win.

The scores:

AKARI-ADAMSON (100)— Ahanmisi 26, Sarr 15, Lastimosa 11, Camacho 9, Manganti 9, Catapusan 8, Espeleta 8, Pingoy 6, Lojera 4, Mojica 4, Zaldivar 0.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION (89)— Manalang 21, Andaya 15, Escalambre 14, Taganas 14, Martinez 13, Garcia 6, Lao 4, Antonares 2, Paras 0, Salonga 0, Tolentino 0.

Quarterscores: 22-19; 52-41; 79-68; 100-89