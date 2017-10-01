Falcons get back-to-back wins, keep Warriors winless

Adamson University manhandled the hard-luck University of the East (UE), 79-60, to ascend to a share of fourth in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons improved to 3-2 while the Red Warriors remained winless in five games.

The scores:

ADU (79)– Sarr 15, Manganti 10, Ahanmisi 8, Manalang 8, Lojera 8, Espeleta 7, Ochea 7, Bernardo 6, Pingoy 4, Mustre 3, Hill 3, Camacho 0, Zaldivar 0, Chua 0, Paranada 0.

UE (60)– Olayon 16, Pasaol 15, Bartolome 6, Maloles 6, Varilla 5, Manalang 4, Cullar 2, Acuno 2, Derige 2, Abanto 2, Conner 0, Armenion 0.

Quarterscores: 23-11; 41-31; 61-46; 79-60