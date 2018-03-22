Falcons rip Perpetual in PBA D-League

Akari-Adamson University banked on a fiery fourth quarter as it drubbed University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 101-83, to boost its chase of an outright semifinals spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Egie Boy Mojica led the Falcons’ furious run in the final frame, as they improved their win-loss record to 8-2, moving closer to a top two finish.

“We became aggressive (in the fourth quarter),” said Pumaren, whose men joined idle Centro Escolar University atop the 12-team standings.

Cameroonian big man Papi Sarr paced a balanced Akari-Adamson attack with 16 points while wingman Mojica drilled in 15 markers, pouring nine of those in the pivotal fourth period.

Sean Manganti, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Jerom Lastimosa chipped in 14 points apiece for the Falcons, who outgunned the Altas in the closing canto, 31-16.

Pumaren drew huge contributions from his second stringers as they outscored Perpetual’s bench, 38-17.

“I was surprised with our performance in spite of us groping for form, trying to make a trial and error in our combination. My rookies, they are getting a baptism of fire,” he said.

Edgar Charcos fired a game-high 22 points while Prince Eze and Kim Aurin each added 15 markers but their efforts were not enough to save Perpetual Help from falling to the brink of elimination.

The Frankie Lim-coached team was left stuck at No. 9 with a 3-6 slate.

With main gunner Ahanmisi at the helm, Akari erected a 50-39 lead heading into the break.

Charcos, AJ Coronel and Aurin combined for 20 points in the third period to push Perpetual within striking distance, 67-70.

Mojica though sank three booming triples, triggering an 18-6 spurt that allowed the Falcons to break the game wide open, 90-76, with 4:34 remaining.

Manganti, Sarr and Lastimosa then got the job done for Pumaren’s squad.

The scores:

AKARI-ADAMSON (101)— Sarr 16, Mojica 15, Ahanmisi 14, Lastimosa 14, Manganti 14, Catapusan 8, Espeleta 7, Macion 6, Camacho 5, Bernardo 2, Lojera 0, Longalong 0, Zaldivar 0.

PERPETUAL HELP (83)— Charcos 22, Aurin 15, Eze 15, Coronel 11, Tamayo 7, Mangalino 3, Precillas 3, Villanueva 3, Pasia 2, Peralta 2, Pido 0, Tiburcio 0.

Quarterscores: 22-20; 50-39; 70-67; 101-83