Falcons soar past St. Clare in D-League

Akari-Adamson University downed Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, 92-85, to gain a share of the second spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Simon Camacho and Sean Manganti combined forces in the pivotal stretch as the Soaring Falcons joined idle Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University at No. 2 with a 4-1 win-loss record.

It was the Falcons’ third win in a row and yet head coach Franz Pumaren is still having difficulties rotating his wards.

“Right now I’m still struggling to find the right combination. As much as I know, I think we’re the only team that is using all the players from the bench. But anyway, we did that just to show the players how to play the game here in the D-League and how to play with a bit of pressure,” said Pumaren.

Jerrick Ahanmisi led Akari with 18 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting clip while Cameroonian center Papi Sarr chipped in 16 markers and eight boards.

Manganti drilled in 13 points, Jerie Pingoy tallied 11 while Jonathan Espeleta scored 10. Camacho poured seven of his eight markers in the fourth quarter.

Trevis Jackson finished with a game-high 29 points highlighted by four triples while Aris Dionisio had a double-double of 17 markers and 12 boards but the Coffee Lovers still fell to the crowded No. 5 spot with an even 2-2 card.

Junjie Hallare was the only other double-digit scorer with 12 points for Gamboa-St. Clare, which saw its two-game streak end.

The Falcons led by as high as eight points but the spirited Coffee Lovers closed the gap, 43-42, after a tight first half, which saw five deadlocks and 13 lead changes.

Espeleta completed a four-point play to close the third period and Ahanmisi invigorated the final frame with a long jumper, handing Akari a 72-62 advantage.

Gamboa trimmed the deficit down, 76-80, after Filipino-American guard Jackson unloaded nine points.

Camacho and Manganti then dropped back-to-back three-point plays in a crucial 8-2 spurt that brought the Falcons to a comfortable 88-78 cushion with 2:41 remaining.

Jackson and Dionisio tried to ignite a Coffee Lovers comeback but Manganti and Sarr sank their free throws to ensure the victory.