Falcons take on Coffee Lovers today

Akari-Adamson University and Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, both enjoying a two-game winning streak, will clash at 2 p.m. today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Soaring Falcons cruised to their maiden winning roll after beating Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde, 98-92, last week and Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College, 84-75, just two days ago.

Despite a 3-1 win-loss record and hold of solo third, head coach Franz Pumaren is unimpressed of his wards’ playing form.

“We still have a lot of hard work to do. We’re still not in a great basketball shape right now,” said Pumaren.

Akari is expected to lean on standouts Jerrick Ahanmisi and Jonathan Espeleta, who tallied 18 and 15 points, respectively, in their previous win.

The Coffee Lovers, meanwhile, grabbed their first back-to-back victories at the expense of the winless Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 104-81, and Jose Rizal University (JRU), 93-76, three days back.

It could have been three wins in a row for Gamboa but its 70-58 win over Mila’s Lechon was nullified due to the latter’s withdrawal from the season-opening conference.

With the Coffee Lovers’ recent rise, coach Jinino Manansala is looking to draw respect from their opponents.

“We are just giving a statement that Gamboa-St. Clare, which is not a UAAP nor an NCAA (team), wants respect from the other teams,” said Manansala, whose squad stands on solo fourth with a 2-1 card.

Prized recruit Trevis Jackson is tabbed to lead Gamboa anew after the Filipino-American guard fired a game-best 25 points in their last outing.

In the second game at 4 p.m., Che’Lu-San Sebastian and JRU collide for a bounce-back victory.

The Revellers sit on the eighth spot with a 2-3 slate while the Heavy Bombers dwell a notch below with a 1-2 sheet.