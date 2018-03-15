Falcons, Tigresses seek clincher today

Winning its 12th title since claiming its first 20 years ago is what Adamson University is aiming when it takes on La Salle in Game 2 of their best-of-three series today for the UAAP men’s baseball championship.

Game time is at noon at the eight-decade old Rizal Memorial Stadium with the Falcons, who started the series as underdogs but reversed the odds with a shortened 14-4 Game 1 overwhelming last Tuesday, favored this time to win back the plum eight seasons ago.

University of Santo Tomas, on the other hand, battles Adamson’s Lady Falcons at 9 a.m. in quest of the league’s women’s softball crown.

The Green Archers, the top team after the elimination round, are looking forward for revenge and extend the gold medal playoff for another game in their bid to capture their only fifth crown since bolting out of the NCAA to join the varsity league in 1986.

A loss today, according to team manager Carlos Muñoz, will negate the tedious yearlong preparations the Archers had undergone, making them the most prepared squad in the six-team field.

For Falcons’ coach Orlando Binarao, he is not inclined to pass up this opportunity given them to regain the championship. “Binigyan na kami ng pagkakataong manalong muli ng kampeonato. We intend to make the most out of this chance,” Binarao said. ,

The Falcons’ first ever championship triumph in 1998, incidentally, was the season Adamson was crowned double champion with the Lady Falcons winning, too, the women’s softball diadem.

The lady Falcons though have a lot of doing to repeat that feat. They lost Game 1 of their side of their series against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 4-3, making their Game 2 date today a must win for them.

“Yeah, we need to win today otherwise, sayang ang lahat paghihirap ng mga bata sa preparasyon,” Lady Falcons’ coach Ana Santiago said on the eve of today’s make-or-break duel with the Tigresses, echoing he sentiment of Muñoz.

The Lady Falcons are, likewise, seeking to keep the title for the eighth straight time and surpassed he record seven set by the now-defunct Manila Central University, UAAP women’s softball champion from 1956 to 1962.

UST coach Sandy Barredo, however, has something different in mind – deny Adamson the honor by capturing back the plum she Tigresses have long been longing for the past 20 years.

“Napakagal na naming hindi nagtsa-champion. Mula pa noong early 2000s,” Barredo exclaimed. “Dapat naman matapos na ang aming paghihintay,” Barredo quipped.