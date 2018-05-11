Famas controversies have already begun

PLUS: Edgar Allan thrilled he’s up for an Eddys best actor

The Roving Eye is just as surprised as many others in showbiz that Vice Ganda has been chosen to receive the Dolphy Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Famas awards.

Questions as to the criteria used for the decision have been coming from all corners given that there are so many other seasoned comedians who are deserving of the honor, beginning with the legendary Tito, Vic and Joey?

Certainly, longevity is not high above the list of this supposed “lifetime achievement award” as it should. Had the award been for breaking box office records then there would be no questions asked. After all, Vice has broken the very records he had set year after year at the Metro Manila Film Festival.

So far, there has been no official statement to address this legitimate inquiry, except that Famas had consulted the late King of Comedy’s family, the Quizons, regarding their choice of Vice Ganda for the award. Which actually poses more questions. Who among the Famas voting body were in on the decision. Was it a majority decision or that of awards president Francia “Che-Che” Camacho? Or could it be Famas’ lady producer Madonna Sanchez who is mounting the awards night in July?

These questions are valid too because The Roving Eye has learned that Famas old timers were not aware of many other decisions made by Camacho, among them changes made in how nominated films are screened and the voting process.

The Roving Eye’s source further said Famas members who attended the media launch were also surprised with the announcement of Ricky Lee as jury chairman. Not that anyone is questioning the respected director’s capability of course, but how many of them had been kept in the dark about so many changes and decisions.

Meanwhile, Camacho maintained that everyone had been informed about the developments in the organization when asked by members of media.

It’s now a case of they said, she said, and The Roving Eye is eager and open to hear the truth.

* * *

Edgar Allan Guzman was pleasantly surprised when he learned he had been nominated in the Best Actor category for the 2nd Eddys Choice for Movies in July as Mark in “Deadma Walking.”

In doing so, SPEEd, or the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors, the group behind the awards recognized he is a lead in the 2017 movie for which he already won a Best Supporting Actor award at the Metro Manila Film Festival and Gawad Tanglaw.

“I am very happy because first of all, SPEEd classified me in the Best Actor category. It’s an honor because they were the only award-giving body who noticed that I am also a lead actor in Deadma Walking along with Joross (Gamboa),” he told The Roving Eye at the sidelights of the Cine Filipino Film Festival, where his latest film, Rod Marmol’s “Mata Tapang,” is an entry.

“To be nominated is a big honor for me already and I’m not expecting anything else. But if I get lucky and I win the award, I’d be even happier.”

The actor was also gracious to say he is sharing his nominations and victories with his good friend Joross. “If not for him, I wouldn’t have been good in my role,” he humbly said.

Joross also has a Cine Filipino entry this year, titled “Mga Mister Ni Rosario.”

“We’re not competitors here but we’re supporting each other’s entries so I would love to see Joross win best actor,” ended EA.