Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest—officials

KATHMANDU: Swiss climber Ueli Steck, one of the most feted mountaineers of his generation and famed for his speed ascents of iconic Alpine routes, died on Mount Everest on Sunday, officials said. “Today morning, he had an accident on the Nuptse wall and died. It seems he slipped,” Ang Tsering Sherpa, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told AFP. Steck, 40, was on Everest to acclimatize before attempting in May to summit the world’s tallest peak followed by neighbouring Lhotse, connecting a series of ridges to design a never before climbed route. Everest and neighboring peak Nuptse share a common ridge, which is where Steck slipped and fell, according to a government official. Steck was climbing alone when he died. His partner, Tenji Sherpa, had sustained severe frostbite earlier and was recovering at a lower camp. His body was recovered by Nepali guides and flown by helicopter to Kathmandu.

AFP