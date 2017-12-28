Families affected by Payatas closure get aid

The Quezon City council has pushed a resolution approved by Mayor Herbert Bautista giving financial assistance to families displaced by the shutdown of the Payatas sanitary landfill.

City Ordinance 2512-2016 or the “Quezon City Informal Economy Ordinance” seeks to protect affected vulnerable sectors in the area including waste recyclers, segregators, and pickers.

The Environmental Management Bureau ordered the closure of the dump in August.

“The need to address the loss of livelihood of those 2,000 garbage collectors is an urgent matter to which the City Council should act upon,” part of the resolution read.

The city government will get the fund from appropriation for grants, aids, and subsidies under the 2017 annual budget or from other available sources for the assistance of displaced families.

The Quezon City Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department will supervise the distribution of grocery items to affected families.