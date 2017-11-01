Families displaced by road project to get new homes

Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada gave assurances that families that will be displaced by the construction of the P23.3-billion NLEX-SLEX (North Luzon Express Way-South Luzon Express Way) road connector project will have new homes in relocation sites.

“We will stick to our rule: no relocation, no demolition. No families will be asked to move out without new homes they can transfer to,” Estrada said.

The mayor said affected families will be compensated as mandated by Republic Act 8974 which provides guidelines in the acquisition of right-of-way, site or location for national government infrastructure projects.

According to the NLEX Corp., 3,500 informal settler families (ISFs) in Manila will be affected once construction of the project starts.

Edward Castro of NLEX Corp. said 85 percent of the alignment of the connector road will pass through Manila’s 38 barangays.

“The city government will also handle the traffic management aspect of the construction, which is set to start in the second quarter of 2018 and is expected to be finished by 2020,” Estrada said.

The project is an 8-kilometer, elevated highway, extending the NLEX Southward from the end of Segment 10 in C3 Road Caloocan City to PUP Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The highway will also connect the common point of Skyway Stage 3, traversing mostly along the PNR rail track. Its interchanges will be on C3 Caloocan City and España in Manila.

Ashley Erika Jose