Families of victims in Mindoro bus crash claim insurance, says LTFRB official

THE Passenger Accident Management and Insurance Agency (PAMI) has settled the claims of families of the victims of a bus crash in Occidental Mindoro, a member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

“Please be advised that we already settled claims of all dead and injured victims of Dimple Star bus composed of 19 deaths and 21 injuries,” PAMI said in a text message to Aileen Lizada who forwarded the information to reporters.

Lizada said PAMI gave each of the families of the fatalities P200,000 and P20,000 each to those who were injured after the Dimple Star bus with license plate TYU 708 and body number 7805 plunged into a ravine in Sablayan on March 20. The bus was bound for Manila from San Jose.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation of the franchise of Dimple Star after the accident. Its owner has surrendered to authorities.

Lizada said the management of Dimple Star assured the LTFRB that it would also refund the fares of passengers who made advance reservations at Marikina and Alabang terminals for the Holy Week.

PAMI, which started in 1990, provides insurance for passengers of public utility vehicles (PUVs). REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO