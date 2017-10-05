Family of 3 dies in Cebu warehouse fire

An early dawn fire killed a couple and their 10-year-old son in Hernan Cortes, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City in Cebu on Thursday. Fire investigators recovered the charred bodies of Antonio Paz, 34, his wife Maricel, and their son Mel Ancel Jay inside a lumber warehouse owned by Mel Go General Sales Inc., after the fire was put out at about 4:15 a.m.Senior Fire Officer 1 John Herediano said Antonio, a warehouse laborer, and his family live in a bunkhouse made of light materials located inside the warehouse compound.Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of fire.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL