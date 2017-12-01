Family of 4 pinned to death in truck crash

BACOLOD CITY: A family of four, including a three-year-old boy, died on Friday afternoon after a 10-wheeler truck loaded with sugarcane crashed into their vehicle along the national highway in Barangay Atipuluan, Bago City of Negros Occidental.

The victims – Romulo Espinosa, 59; his wife Josephine 53; their daughter Christine Sarsia, 30, and their grandson John Vincent, 3, – were on board a Hyundai Eon urban car and on their way home to La Carlota City when the accident happened.

They were dead on arrival at the Bago City District Hospital.

Investigation showed that the truck coming from the opposite lane swerved in the middle of the road after its driver Herman Mahometano, 58, lost control of the vehicle.

The truck, loaded with sugar cane, fell on its side and unto the victims’ car which was a total wreck from the impact.

Senior Insp. Hercules Trigue, deputy chief for administration of Bago City Police Station, said it took at least 30 minutes for rescuers to retrieve the victims from the car and they had to use a crane.

The truck driver, who was unharmed, surrendered to the police and is now facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

Eugene Y. Adiong