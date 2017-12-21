It’s all about family too for celebs at Christmas

It’s a couple of days to go before Christmas and celebrities, just like everyday folk are busy buying gifts and preparing for their Christmas celebration. And they too have family at the center of Christ’s birthday.

Newly-married couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins have just started to buy gifts for friends and family. They’ve been very busy preparing for their wedding that they had no time even to write their gift lists.

Now that the wedding is over, they can finally think of gifts they can give to their friends and loved ones.

“Siguro, ‘yung iba, online na lang namin bibilhin. We really have no time to go to the mall and shop because both of us are busy taping for our respective shows,” said Max.

But come Christmas Day, Pancho and Max will be with the Magnos and Collins.

“Unlike before when I would spend Christmas with my family lang, ngayon dalawa na ang families na kailangang puntahan. Max and I haven’t decided yet kung saan kami mauuna—kung sa family ko o sa kanya— but for sure, pareho naming makakasama ang families namin,” Pancho beamed.

Another newly married couple Aiai Delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan have already made plans for Christmas. Unlike Pancho and Max, AiAi was able to prepare and send out her Christmas gifts to friends and family before her wedding.

“Isiningit ko talaga yung gifts for Christmas because I have a long list. Saka naisip ko noon, the day after the wedding, we’d be leaving for Japan already. Since I had already prepared the gifts, bawas na yun sa iisipin ko,” said the ever organized Ai.

She and Gerald had a very short break in Japan because they had to be back for AiAi’s commitments—one of them, her taping for the new GMA primetime series “Sherlock, Jr.” with Ruru Madrid, Gabbi Garcia, Janine Gutierrez and Andre Paras. Add to this her schedule for “Bossing and Ai” and her noontime show “Sunday Pinasaya,” she really doesn’t have the luxury of time this December.

All the same, Christmas Day will still be set aside for family, especially since this is her first as Mrs. Gerald Sibayan. A little different from previous Christmases, Ai will also spend part of the day with her in-laws besides her children.

“This is the first Christmas that I will be celebrating as an official member of Gerald’s family so I’m looking forward to it,” the Comedy Queen said excitedly.

Meanwhile, his new house is what will make Paolo Ballesteros’ Christmas merrier this year. As seen on Instagram account, he has already moved in to the three-story house in Antipolo, which he built for his family.

The house is one of the reasons why Paolo has been working so hard these days.

Since the move-in is so close to Christmas, Paolo and his family did not have anytime to put up decorations around the house.

“We don’t even have a Christmas tree!” Paolo quipped. “But what’s important is that we’ll be celebrating Christmas together. The family is complete and there is nothing better than celebrating Christmas with the whole family intact and in a new house yet!”

Paolo went on, “I feel so happy. No—I feel so overwhelmed seeing my family so excited with our new house. Of course, it’s them I had in mind when I had this built. Masarap sa feeling na you’re doing something for your family. It’s my gift for them. At least this house is spacious enough for all of us. May kanya-kanyang kwarto and I can arrange everything according to my taste.”

Of course, Paolo is happy to stay home on Christmas Day. It’s also time for a well-deserved rest after his back-to-back movies last December.

His sister will be in charge of the kitchen cooking their food for noche buena and their Christmas lunch.

“I’m now on vacation mode,” he gleefully said. “I’m not scheduled to work the whole Christmas season and I report back to ‘Eat Bulaga’ on January 1.”

By then, he will also resume shooting “Born Beautiful,” the sequel of his highly successful “Die Beautiful”-starrer in the New Year.

It’s been a tradition for Glaiza de Castro’s family to be be together on Christmas Day. Their festivities start on Christmas Eve at the family home where Glaiza still lives with her parents and younger brother, Alcris.

All her married siblings come on the 24th with their respective families to enjoy the sumptuous Christmas Eve dinner that Glaiza’s mom prepares.

“That’s how close we are as a family,” Glaiza proudly said. “We see to it that every family member is present. We really enjoy being together and puro kainan! May Christmas dinner na but we still eat for Noche Buena.

“After eating, it’s time to open our presents from one another. Masaya ‘yun because the gifts that we open talagang sikretuhan kung ano ang laman para exciting.”

Glaiza admitted though she has not finished shopping for gifts for her family.

“May nabili na kong ilang gifts but they’re not complete yet. I should have started shopping first week of December when my schedule was not too tight, but I thought it was still early. My plan was to shop the second week of this month but biglang sinabihan kami that we have to start taping for my new soap ‘Contessa.’ So ngayon eto, nagkukumahog ako sa pamimili.

“What I did is to shop online for other gifts. It’s easier than going to the mall to shop kasi parang lahat yata ng tao nasa mall at this time of the year,” she noted.

Although Contessa’s taping eats up so much of Glaiza’s time, she isn’t complaining. She really likes the concept of the series and enjoys bringing it to life.

“I love my character,” she declared. “I am fascinated with the way she will develop. From being very tame and submissive, she will acquire a kind of fierceness brought about by the pain and hardships she will experience from the hands of ruthless characters around her. This is the type of character na sobrang masarap paglaruan.”

SHORTS… Glaiza de Castro’s leading man in Contessa, Jak Roberto, is now enjoying his Christmas gift to himself—a brand new car! This is Jak’s first brand new car and the fruit of his hard work from the whole year. Happy as can be, Jak is all the more inspired to give his hundred percent to his career in the New Year…

…Miguel Tanfelix is also driving a new car this season. It’s his Christmas gift to himself and prize for winning the “All Star Videoke” championship…

…Finally for Ken Chan, his recent trip to New York was his early Christmas gift to himself.

His Big Apple vacation was such an experien for the actor as it was the first time he saw snow! He considers it the highlight of his vacation.

“I was like a child playing. Kahit sobrang lamig, wala akong paki-alam. Minsan lang ako maka-experience ng snow so I thought might as well make the most out of it,” he ended.

A very merry Christmas to all from Showbuzz!