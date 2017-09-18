Family comfort food for the rainy season

There’s nothing like a good bowl of tasty soup to keep the family warm during rainy weather. Suddenly, canceled plans and staying home sounds like the best idea when every member can cozy up with a hot meal that moms can easily whip up in the kitchen.

With the help of Maya Kitchen, The Manila Times today shares these recipes for delicious, hearty soups for the whole family to enjoy.

Chicken Tinola Cream Soup

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 piece medium-sized onion, sliced

• 3-4 pieces cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 thumb-sized ginger, chopped

• 1-2 tablespoons fish sauce

• 250 grams chicken breast fillet, chopped

• 4 cups chicken stock or water

• ½ piece small green papaya or 1 piece “sayote”, sliced

• salt and pepper to taste

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 4 tablespoons MAYA All-Purpose Flour

• chili or “sili’ leaves, as needed

Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté the onion, garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add in the fish sauce and chicken breast fillet give a few stir until lightly cook. Add in the stock and papaya. Season to taste and bring to a boil until chicken is cooked and papayas are soft. Turn-off heat. Set aside a little amount of chicken and papaya pieces for topping. Cool then process the chicken “tinola” mixture into the food blender or processor until smooth. Set aside. From the same pan, melt butter then add flour and mix until well blended. Pour the smooth liquid back into the pan and continue cooking in a simmering stage. Keep stirring until soup is thick. Add cream into the soup, just before removing from heat. Serve soup with chicken, papaya, chili leaves on top and drizzle some olive oil before serving.

Potato, Bacon And Beer Cheddar Soup

• 200 grams picnic bacon, cubed

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• ¼ cup butter

• 1 piece large onion, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

• 200 grams potatoes, diced or cubed

• 1/3 cup celery, chopped

• 1/3 cup carrots, diced or cubed

• 1 bottle pale pilsen beer 320ml

• 3-4 cups beef or chicken stock

• ½ cup cheddar cheese, grated

• ½ -3/4 cup cheddar cheese spread

• ½ cup all-purpose cream

• parsley, finely chopped

In a medium sauce pan, cook bacon in olive oil until lightly brown then set aside half of the portion of the bacon as toppings. From the same pan, add butter, onions, garlic, potatoes, celery, and carrots. Sauté until potatoes are lightly soft. Pour in the beer and half of the stock then continue cooking over medium heat, bring to a boil then to a simmering stage until the liquid has been reduced and the taste of the alcohol in beer become slightly less intense in taste. Then add the rest of the stock put the two cheeses and cook for another 5- 10 minutes. Just before turning off the heat, stir in the cream. Serve with bacon and parsley on top and a slice of bread on the side.

Orange Beef Stew

• 500 grams beef sirloin, cut into cubes salt and pepper

• ¼ cup MAYA All-Purpose Flour

• ¼ cup olive oil

• 1 piece large onion, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

• ½ cup celery, chopped

• 2 pieces potatoes, quartered

• 2 pieces carrots, coarsely chopped

• 1 piece bay leaf, crushed

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 5-6 cups beef stock or water sprig of thyme

• 1/3 cup red wine

• Zest of two orange

• 1 tablespoon chili powder or paprika powder (optional)

In a bowl, season beef with salt and pepper then dredge in flour. Remove any excess flour then pan fry seasoned beef in hot oil until lightly brown. Add in the onions and garlic until fragrant and onions become translucent. Add celery, potatoes, carrots, bay leaf and tomato paste. Cook and stir frequently until the mixture is covered and well blended with tomato paste. Add the stock and thyme. Bring to a boil and let it boil for 3-5 more minutes and put into a simmering stage for another 2-3 hours. Make sure you put the lid on and stir occasionally. After 1 ½ hours, pour in the red wine and the orange zest. For extra color and extra kick in taste, put chili or paprika powder. Keep cooking in a simmering stage for another hour and half until the beef is tender.