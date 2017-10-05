Family dies in warehouse fire in Cebu

A FAMILY of three died in a fire that broke out from their home inside a warehouse in Cebu early Thursday, investigators said.

Advertisements

Recovered were the charred bodies of Antonio Paz, 34; Maricel Paz; and their 10-year-old son, Mel Ancel Jay, inside a lumber warehouse owned by Mel Go General Sales Inc. in Hernan Cortes, Barangay (village) Tipolo in Mandaue City.

The Mandaue City Fire Station received the fire alarm at 4:10 a.m. and was placed under control at 4:15 a.m.

Senior Fire Officer 1 John Herediano of the Mandaue City Fire Station said that the Paz family lived in a bunkhouse made of light materials inside the warehouse.

Herediano said that the bunkhouse was totally burned but the warehouse was not affected. The warehouse is at least 50 meters away from the main road.

Investigation showed that Antonio Paz was a stay-in all-around laborer.

Herediano said that co-workers of the Paz family identified the their remains.

Damage is estimated at about P20,000.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. RHEA RUTH ROSELL