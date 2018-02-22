Family of Negrense OFW in Kuwait seeks justice

BACOLOD CITY: The family of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Negros Occidental who died on February 9 shortly after returning from Kuwait, is seeking justice claiming she was abused by her employers.

According to the family of Josie Perez Lloren, 40, a single mother and resident of Barangay Caliban, Murcia town, she decided to work in Kuwait in 2015 in order to give her three children a better future.

Her contract expired in 2017 but she decided to stay in the Gulf nation to find a new employer.

Her family learned that Josie’s Kuwaiti employers often beat her, fed her only once a day and forced her to work on extended hours.

Lloren was unable to renew her OWWA membership while working with her second employer who reportedly overworked her.

Lloren returned home on January 26, but instead of heading straight to her hometown, she was rushed to the Caloocan Medical Center in Metro Manila because of malnutrition.

She died at the hospital on February 9. Doctors certified that the cause of death was cardio-respiratory arrest secondary to cerebrovascular disease probably bleeding.

Lloren was buried last Monday at the Murcia public cemetery.

Her family urged the government to investigate Lloren’s death.

President Rodrigo Duterte banned the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait after numerous reports of abuse and exploitation reached authorities on the heels of the death of Joanna Daniela Demafelis from Sara in Iloilo province, whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, labor secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd told Radyo Bandera – Bacolod on Tuesday that Lloren’s family will receive P200,000 in burial assistance, P50,000 livelihood assistance and scholarships for her children.

The family should go to the local OWWA office in Bacolod to process their claims, he added.

Bello said Lloren’s family did not inform the Philippine embassy about her situation and immediately returned to the Philippines. They only learned about her unfortunate experience after her death.