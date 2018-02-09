Family of Pinay found dead in Taiwan quake seeks help

THE family of a Filipina caregiver found dead in the Taiwan earthquake has appealed to the government for immediate repatriation of their relative’s body and burial in her native Cagayan province.

Melody Albano de Castro, 29, was confirmed to have died in the earthquake that hit Taiwan.

The 6.4 magnitude quake hit Hualien county shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Angelito Banayo, Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman, in a live television interview identified the fatality as Melody Albano de Castro of Cagayan.

Immediate relatives of de Castro were in shock and found it difficult to accept her death.

De Castro’s aunt, Mary Jane Albano-Abig of Barangay Banguian in Abulug town, said her niece was the only breadwinner in the family.

Abig added that de Castro’s husband has not been able to go back to his former work since he met an accident, the reason why his wife decided to go abroad to work as a caregiver.

De Castro has a younger brother who is also married.

She has been in Taiwan for three years to support her husband and her six-year-old child.