Family Values awardee receives warm welcome in Abra hometown

The Dickson family of Abra was warmly welcomed back to their hometown after being awarded as one of the winning families in the 7th Jollibee Family Values Awards (JFVA). The Jollibee store in Bangued hosted a celebratory lunch for the family and their close friends, providing a great opportunity for them to share their experience.

Epitomes of hard work and perseverance, Ramon and Auditha, and their children Ramarie and Ramon Henry stood out from this year’s hundreds of nominees because of their selflessness in sharing their dental and medical expertise with their fellowmen. Together, the family would spend their weekends providing free services, vital equipment, and medical supplies in various parts of Abra.

“We are honored and humbled to be one of this year’s winners. More than an honor, being a JFVA recipient is also a responsibility to be a beacon for other families—it is a mission that we will bring with us for the rest of our lives,” said Mrs. Dickson. “This recognition drives us to carry on and work harder for our chosen advocacy.”

The Jollibee Family Values Awards is an annual recognition bestowed by the country’s leading fast-food brand to Filipino families for their selfless dedication towards creating a positive impact in their communities through various advocacies.