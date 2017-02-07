Family of Yemen journalist killed by poison seeks probe

ADEN: The family of a Yemeni investigative journalist and rights groups have demanded an investigation into his sudden death after an autopsy showed he was poisoned, an activist said on Tuesday. Mohammed al-Absi, 35, died suddenly on December 20, after publishing reports about corruption in the war-wracked Arabian Peninsula country. Local media accused the rebel Huthi militia, which has ruled Sanaa since September 2014, of poisoning him. “We are looking for an experienced team of investigators to aid the prosecution, but the team has to be neutral,” said Abdulrashid al-Faqih, head of Mwatana human rights organisation. The team should investigate “the circumstances of the death after the autopsy confirmed that poison is the cause,” he told Agence France-Presse. Absi’s family, Mwatana and other Yemeni organisations including the union of journalists, issued a statement on Sunday saying that the result of an autopsy done on samples flown to Jordan has shown that poison was the cause of death.

AFP