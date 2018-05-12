Fan conduct becoming more of an issue on PGA Tour

Memo to fans thinking about heckling professionals at this week’s Players Championship: you will likely have a short stay at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Fan decorum has been more of an issue on the PGA Tour this season with high-profile players such as four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and 2017 FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas voicing their concerns at Florida Swing events in March.

McIlroy, who said a fan kept yelling his wife’s name while he was playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, called for restrictions on alcohol sales at Tour events.

“When the comments get personal and people get a little bit rowdy, it can get a little much,” McIlroy said.

Thomas had a fan removed at the Honda Classic after he yelled for one his shots to “get in the bunker.” It was a bit of a departure from many player-fan incidents because the fan didn’t heckle Thomas on a personal basis or use profanity.

However, PGA Tour director of security Steve Olson said that’s not the issue. It’s the timing and the tone that will cause tournament security to have a chat with fans or even remove them.

“We don’t have a list of things they can’t say,” Olson said, referring to the rumor that the Augusta National Golf Club codified a list of phrases that would get fans automatically ejected from the Masters if they were caught yelling them. “But you can yell almost anything, and it can disrupt play. You can yell, ‘have a nice day,’ but if you say it at the wrong time and in the wrong tone, it’s a problem. It’s not what you say. It’s how you say it.”

The Players Championship has a fan code of conduct that is on the tournament’s website, with the gist also printed on the back of each ticket:

“Spectators will be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket privileges for the following breaches of etiquette: Making rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures; verbal or physical harassment of players, volunteers, officials or spectators; distracting a player or any disruption of play; behavior that is unruly, disruptive, unsafe or illegal in nature; failing to follow the instruction of a championship official, volunteer or security personnel.”

Players executive director Jared Rice was quick to state that the vast majority of fans conduct themselves in an exemplary manner and that tournament security will escort fans from the property only after egregious behavior.

“We’re not in the business of throwing people out of the tournament,” he said. “Fan is short for fanatic and we welcome people who are fanatical about golf and the PGA Tour. Ninety-nine percent of our fans are here to enjoy themselves and watch the greatest players in golf. But we do have standards of behavior that are expected of our fans.”

Players Championship fans haven’t always been on their best behavior and international players such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Colin Montgomerie have borne the brunt of heckling in the past.

It got especially brutal for Garcia in the final round of the 2015 tournament, when he was in the lead for most of the day until Rickie Fowler caught him in regulation, then won in four playoff holes. Garcia’s caddie at the time, Glen Murray, asked for additional security on the back nine and said there were “three or four” heckling incidents on every hole from Nos. 10 through No. 18.

Thomas, who was playing with Garcia that day, said he heard comments he wouldn’t repeat.

“It’s not something that happens every day, every week, every hole,” Thomas said on Tuesday during a news conference at The Players Media Center. “It just happens at times and I’ve heard some guys say that fans were saying stuff about their families … and that’s kind of when the line needs to get drawn a little bit.”

In last year’s Players, a fan at No. 17 yelled “Noonan” as Vijay Singh drew his putter back on an 8-foot birdie attempt. Singh missed the putt and playing partner Billy Horschel charged over to an area near the green and berated the fan, saying “you don’t do that … that’s not right.”

