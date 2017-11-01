Fans brave rains, visit departed idols

HEAVY rains did not stop cemetery-goers from visiting their departed loved ones and idols at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Wednesday, All Saints’ Day in the Philippines.

The cemetery-goers had set up tents and carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the rains and offered baskets and bouquets of flowers and lighted candles for celebrities such as actress Nida Blanca, rapper Francis M. and senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, among other famous personalities who are buried in the memorial park.

Santiago, dubbed as the “Iron Lady of Asia,” was remembered by some fans and friends.

“Matalino kasi siya, ‘tsaka may puso siya sa Senate. Pag alam niyang tama yung sinasabi niya, pinaglalaban niya talaga [She was intelligent,”she had heart. She fought for what is right],” Ceejhay Luzero, 21, said.

Luzero added that he voted for the departed senator in the 2016 presidential elections because of her “good dignity at work.”

Santiago placed fifth overall in those elections and lost to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Still, she won the hearts of the youth as she dominated university polls during her bid for Malacañang.

Santiago died five months later in her sleep after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She was 71.

The late senator was also visited by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim and Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro on October 30.

Manila Mayor and former President Joseph Estrada also sent flowers for Santiago.

A few fans also remembered the late actress Dorothy Jones, more popularly known as Nida Blanca and visited her tomb on Wednesday.

Joseph Dawa, 32, made sure to visit his idol every year on All Saints’ Day.

“Every year tuwing Undas pinupuntahan ko ‘tong si Nida. Sinisilip ko lang yung idol ko. Lahat ng pelikula niya patol na patok sa masa [I visit her tomb every year. All her movies were a hit with the masses],” Dawa said.

He added that he used to collect CDs, DVDs and even newspaper clippings that feature the veteran actress up until her death.

Blanca was found murdered, beaten and stabbed 13 times in the back seat of her Nissan Sentra in the parking lot of the Atlanta Centre in Greenhills, San Juan City on the night of November 7, 2001.

The multi-awarded actress was popularly known for her portrayal of “Marsha” in a long-running television sitcom, “John en Marsha,” with leading comedian Dolphy.

The Loyola Memorial Park has kept its security tight in anticipation of the increase in visitors within the day, in coordination with the City Health Office, Philippine National Police, Department of Social Welfare and Development and local information and assistance desks.

Police authorities noted that the number of cemetery goers has significantly decreased to 7,000 this year, and will not even reach the usual 30,000-annual crowd expectancy because of heavy rains.

GLEE JALEA