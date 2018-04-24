Fans day to kick off PVL 2nd season

The Premier Volleyball League will hold a grand fans day and press conference on Friday at the Trinoma Mall Activity Center with all eight participating teams joining the one-day festivity that will usher in the league’s second season.

Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez, Pocari Sweat-Air Force’s Myla Pablo, PayMaya’s Grethcel Soltones, Tacloban Fighting Waray’s Shola Alvarez and Perlas-BanKo’s Amy Ahomiro head the roster of PVL stars gracing the event at 1 p.m.

Volley fans will also have a chance to meet and greet – and take selfies with their favorites players in the league where it all started. Fun activities and games are also in store for the fans.

The season-opening PVL Reinforced Conference will fire off May 6 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

“We invite our fans to come because they will get to see their favorite players and teams,” said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision.

ABS-CBN Integrated Sports head Dino Laurena will also attend the event.

Pocari Sweat-Air Force will have its hands full as it tries to defend its crown against a talent-laden field headed by Valdez and the Creamline Smashers, a loaded PayMaya squad mentored by Roger Gorayeb and Perlas-BanKo.

Other teams competing are Petro Gazz, Phl Navy-Iriga and Open Conference champion Bali Pure, which has tapped National U as its partner school.

After the meet-and-greet, a press conference will be held where players and coaches of all teams are expected to assess their respective chances in the upcoming tournament.