Fans urged not to take photo of Isabel Granada’s remains

FANS of actress Isabel Granada have been urged not to take a picture of her coffin, according to a close friend who posted an appeal on Instagram.

“Sana wag naman po picturan yung mukha nya,” (I hope no one takes a picture of her face.) actress Bianca Lapus said.

“Si mama guapa [Isabel’s mother] nga po hindi makalapit sa anak niya at ayaw niya makita sa ganong kalagayan pero kinakalat niyo pa,” (Mommy Guapa didn’t want to be near her daughter and she did not want to see this, but you are still spreading it.) Lapus said.

Lapus’ post was accompanied by a sign that said: “No camera allowed”.

Photos of Granada in her casket have been spreading on Facebook and Twitter.

Granada’s remains are currently at the Santuario de San Jose in Greenhills, San Juan.

In another Instagram post by Lapus, she announced the changes to the funeral arrangements for her late friend.

On Saturday, there will be a public viewing at the Santuario de San Jose from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. before Granada’s body will be transferred to Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City for private time for family and close friends. It will be followed by eulogies for the actress at 7:00 p.m. Granada will be cremated on Sunday.

Granada died in Doha, Qatar on November 4, after suffering from brain aneurysm.