FARC slams Colombian government for ‘repeatedly breaking’ peace pact terms

BOGOTA: Colombia’s Marxist FARC rebels accused the government on Sunday of “repeatedly breaking” terms of their peace deal, and threatened to delay their demobilization. Rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, AKA Timochenko, warned on Twitter that “After the government’s repeated non-compliance with the Peace Agreement [signed in November], the FARC is going to seek international monitoring.” Timochenko earlier said he was “considering” postponing demobilization. It was not immediately clear what the FARC rebel leader meant about international oversight, which is already part of the UN-monitored peace process even after demobilization. Earlier, President Juan Manuel Santos said the government said would stick to its calendar. The president has called the peace process “irreversible.” The peace deal aims to end Latin America’s longest-running civil war which has dragged on more than five decades.

AFP