Fare hike mulled under public transport modernization program, says LTFRB official

COMMUTERS may expect a fare increase once the government implements the public utility vehicle modernization program, according to transportation officials on Tuesday.

“No fare hike as we speak. Definitely, di naman yan sukdulang walang fare hike. Definitely magkakaroon iyan later on,” said Transport Undersecretary For Roads Thomas Orbos in a press briefing during the Public Transport Modernization Expo in Pasay City.

The expo featured prototypes of modern jeepneys, which could be used for the modernization program.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd, meanwhile, said that even prior to the implementation of the modernization program, transport groups have been petitioning for a fare increase to recoup the cost of gasoline and spare parts.

“There are already pending petitions for fare hike… Even without this modernization program, the reasons they have for filing the petitions for fare hike are not about the modernization program. It is how to basically recoup the cost of the existing franchises, of crude, of spare parts,” Delgra said.

“It will benefit them more if they will embark on this PUV modernization program because it will result in lesser cost in terms of operating the units and operating their franchise because franchises are already consolidated…it would have been better and the Board will be more receptive if they will ask for a fare hike with an added value of service,” Delgra said.

The LTFRB chairman said that the modernization program would feature predictable rides and dependable trips.

“I like to think that the public will be more receptive if those are the changes they will see on the roads. It will not be a burden for them to pay more,” Delgra added, noting that there is no specific amount yet of how much the fare increase would be.

Delgra also said that the government was anticipating that transport groups would ask for a different type of fare matrix once airconditioned jeepneys would ply roads.

“The public will be certainly concerned. I think they will be more positive in the reception of these aircon public utility jeepneys,” Delgra said.

The PUVMP is expected to be implemented fully in 2019. The program will require jeepneys to have Euro4 emission or better, friendly to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens and would be equipped with safety and comfort features such as CCTV, GPS, Automatic Fare Collection System, wi-fi, speed limiters, and dashboard cameras. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO