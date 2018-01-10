Fare hikes for PUVs, TNVs unlikely in Jan

Fare increases for public utility and transportation-network vehicles (PUVs and TNVs) are unlikely to happen this month, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Tuesday.

In a briefing at the headquarters of ride-hailing company Grab in Makati City, LTFRB Spokesman Aileen Lizada said the agency would probably release its decision on an increase in March.

“We will try to strike a balance between sustainable business and commuters’ interest,” Lizada said. “We will do our best to find that balance, [so we can have an]acceptable formula.”

Her statement came after Grab petitioned the LTFRB on Friday to increase its fares after the January 1 implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act.

Formally known as Republic Act 10963 and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 19, 2017, Train lowered personal income taxes and raised excise taxes on certain commodities, including fuel.

Under this law, the tax on gasoline would jump to P7 per liter.

In its petition, Grab asked to increase its P10-to-P14-per-kilometer charge to P11 to P15 and its P2-per-minute charge to P2.10.

The petition came after the the Philippine National Taxi Operators Association sought a dialogue with the board to raise the flagdown rate from P40 to P50.

Lizada said the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) needs to be invited to help the board on what to do next.

According to the spokesman, LTFRB has to discuss the petitions first. If approved, the fare increases should be published on newspapers of general circulation before implementing them.

Lizada advised drivers of transport network vehicles in the meantime to spend more time online and be on “TNVS mode,” and set aside their personal priorities.

“If you want a fare hike, there must be a leveling-up of service. Bawal ang isnaberong TNVS,” she said.