MAJORITY Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of the House of Representatives berated an official of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for attempting to divert the issue of “shabu” smuggling in the agency.

“Who could have leaked her private post if not she herself and her cohorts in order to divert the public from the House investigation of the successful smuggling of more than P5 billion pesos worth of shabu through the BOC Express Lane?” Fariñas said in a statement on Saturday.

Fariñas was referring to Mandy Anderson, chief of staff of Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon who, in a Facebook post, called Alvarez an “imbecile” in connection with his proposal to abolish the Court of Appeals. She has since said that she was wrong to have posted it.

Farinas said that although Anderson has admitted her mistake, “In the evening of the same day, AA was on mainstream broadcast media giving her alleged tiff with the Speaker, even claiming that the Speaker vowed to raise hell for them, to divert the issue of the shabu smuggling.”

“Hindsight is the best sight – isn’t dragging of the name of the Speaker by AA a clear attempt to divert the issue on the BOC’s ineptitude, given all the former military officials in its leadership?” he said.

Anderson claimed that her dispute with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez stemmed from Customs’ rejection of the promotion of an unqualified employee whom he allegedly backed.

