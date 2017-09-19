Fariñas seeks immunity from traffic violations

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas on Monday said lawmakers should not be issued tickets for traffic violations on their way to plenary session.

“Bakit? Kasi kami ay representatives ng Filipino people. Nai-impeach si Presidente, magbobotahan kami sa committee whether he will be impeached or not (Why? Because we are representatives of the Filipino people.

The President is being impeached, we will vote in the committee whether he will be impeached or not.) E bibitinin nila ako, titiketan mo, hindi ako makakaboto o hindi kami makakaboto (If I get stopped and issued a ticket, I may not be able to vote),” he said during a hearing by the House committee on transportation.

Beginning on July 25, the House imposed stricter policy on attendance by marking as absent lawmakers who do not show up by 4 p.m.

“Istrikto po ako ngayon, kapag 4 p.m., kandado ‘yung pinto, magro-roll call po kami (I am strict. By 4 p.m., we lock the door and conduct a roll call),” he said on Monday.

Fariñas cited Section 11, Article VI of the Constitution that provides that a lawmaker shall, in offenses punishable by jail time not exceeding six years, be privileged from arrest while the Congress is in session.

“It’s called Parliamentary Immunity that is universally accepted,” he said.